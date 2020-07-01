Merle Schippers
Schippers, Merle 96, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born on the Ponca Reservation, White Eagle, OK. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and son, Vincent. Survivors include her daughters, Eileen Schippers, Susan Hopkins, Ramona (Tom) Skinner and Carol Gilchrist; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Rosary is 10:00 am Thursday followed by 10:30 Funeral Mass, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Downing and Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.
