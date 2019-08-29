Schroeder, Merlin L. 90, Retired Senior Field Engineer with the Micro Switch Division of Honeywell, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Merlin was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Society of Automotive Engineers, Aeronautical Engineering Society, Honeywell Presidents Club. Merlin enjoyed gardening, furniture design and build, auto paint and body repair. Preceded in death by his wife, Anne E. Schroeder; parents, Alvin and Herminna Schroeder; sister, Lorene E. Hewett. Survived by his wife, Karna Heck Schroeder of Bel Aire, KS; daughter, Janna L. Walls of Tampa, FL; son, Thomas D. Schroeder of Bangkok, Thailand; sisters, Hilma D. Schroeder of Mesa, AZ, Lavern A. Schroeder of Hillsboro, KS. Memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and the Catholic Care Center, but should be written to Karna Schroeder for distribution. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019