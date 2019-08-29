Merlin L. Schroeder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlin L. Schroeder.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Schroeder, Merlin L. 90, Retired Senior Field Engineer with the Micro Switch Division of Honeywell, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Merlin was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Society of Automotive Engineers, Aeronautical Engineering Society, Honeywell Presidents Club. Merlin enjoyed gardening, furniture design and build, auto paint and body repair. Preceded in death by his wife, Anne E. Schroeder; parents, Alvin and Herminna Schroeder; sister, Lorene E. Hewett. Survived by his wife, Karna Heck Schroeder of Bel Aire, KS; daughter, Janna L. Walls of Tampa, FL; son, Thomas D. Schroeder of Bangkok, Thailand; sisters, Hilma D. Schroeder of Mesa, AZ, Lavern A. Schroeder of Hillsboro, KS. Memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and the Catholic Care Center, but should be written to Karna Schroeder for distribution. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.