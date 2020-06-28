Merlyn E. Schauf
Schauf, Merlyn E. Merlyn E. Schauf, retired truck driver for Berry Tractor Company, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Merlyn was born on September 30, 1934, in Wichita, the son of Matthew Emmett and Ella Mae (Eckhoff) Schauf. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Rosalin L. Schauf, who died March 16, 2020; sister, Chloris Clevenger and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include: daughter, Marlene Jackson, Wichita; grandsons, Cody Jackson (Amber Arrington) and Justin Jackson; great grand-daughter, Saria Lynn Jackson; and siblings, Lee and Marianne Schauf, Anderson Island, WA, John and Virginia Schauf, Puyallup, WA, Jack Schauf, Colville, WA, Linda Schauf, Tacoma, WA. Funeral service 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Merlyn will be laid to rest beside his wife at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
