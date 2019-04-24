Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merna Colleen Kelly Garrison. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Garrison, Merna Colleen Kelly daughter of Lorum Leland Kelly and Gladys Lavina Stipp Kelly was born 1932 in Fairview, Missouri. Colleen departed this life Sunday, April 21st, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Colleen attended school in Fairview, Missouri. Colleen was valedictorian of the graduating class of 1950. She was united in marriage to Dewey Dillard Garrison August 15, 1953 in Fairview, Missouri. Colleen is survived by her Brother, Dallas Kelly (Carolyn Dee) of Missouri; Sister Carolyn Throm (Chuck) of Colorado; Sons, Sidney Garrison (Terry) of Missouri, Philip Garrison of Texas; one grandson, four great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation is from 3pm - 7pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 (with family present from 5pm to 7pm). Funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, at 2pm, Sharon Baptist Church. Memorials in her name can be made to the church. Interment will be in The Lakeview Funeral Home Cemetery next to her husband in Wichita, Kansas.



