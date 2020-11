Merna SiemensOctober 6, 1935 - November 17, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Merna Nelle Siemens, 85, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born October 6, 1935 in Ransom, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Siemens and parents Myrland and Mildred Shank. She is survived by daughters Fran (Robb) Rose, Dana (Chris) Pepper, Patty (Eric) Christensen and Chrissy (Manny DiMattia) Hall; sister Karen Shoemaker; brother Lynn Shank; former son in law Damon Hall; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, November 23rd from 1-5pm at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, 67209, Wichita. A private funeral service will be held. For more information go to resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com