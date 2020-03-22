Bupp, Merrill K. Age 87, of Wichita, Kansas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Merrill was born September 10, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Merrill was very active in the children's theater and other groups throughout the city of Wichita for many years. He directed many productions in many churches in various cities. Merrill graduated from Wichita High School North in 1950. Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Alpha Bupp; brothers, Jack Bupp, Donald Bupp, and Jerry Bupp; sisters, Doris Wage and Wanda Beets; and grandchild, Tara Bupp. Merrill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Bupp; daughter, Kathy (Albert) Thompson; son, Kevin (Diane) Bupp; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations in Merrill's name can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020