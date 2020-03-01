Gleason, Merrill Ron 91, pharmacist, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass, at 10:00 a.m., both Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Preceded in death by parents, Merrill and Nina Gleason; brother, Kenneth Gleason. Survivors: wife, Connie; daughters, Becky Ottman and Amy (Rob) Cleavinger; son, Kent (Tricia) Gleason; sister, Carole Austin; grandchildren, Aidan (Jerrod) Gearhart, Dane and Drew Ottman, Ryan and Cory Gleason, Garrett (Helen) and Grant Cleavinger; great-grandchildren, Sayler and Briar Gearhart. Memorial established with the Greater Wichita YMCA, 402 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020