Phelps-Mar, Merrily Ann 72, Wichita native and retired store manager of Jewelry Savers, passed away peacefully, Monday Feb. 17, 2020. Memorial Service, 2pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Broadway Mortuary. Merrily was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a fun and ornery little character with a huge heart, as well as a hilarious and twisted sense of humor. She was a fabulous cook, an incredible artist, and a great dancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lin Mar and son, Thomas Crook. She is survived by her daughters, Aimee (John) Litch and Amanda Phelps; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jason) Gorton and John W. Litch; and great-granddaughter, Jenna Gorton. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020