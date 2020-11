I first met Merv at Uncle Kenny’s. They was having a little karaoke party. Of course I was a little tipsy because I was nervous, but at the end of night when we left Merv said, I like you Alicia........but you curse too much!! I was happy he let me ever come back to karaoke again. He will be always have a special place in our hearts and was always happy to see his grandson Mr. Parker.

Alicia Ponder

Friend