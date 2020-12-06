1/
Mervin L. Sexton
Mervin L. Sexton
December 1, 2020
Manhattan, Kansas - Mervin L. Sexton, age 87, died Monday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beau Miller Scholarship Fund or to Seven Dolors Catholic Church and may be dropped off or sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home
414 Nw 3Rd St
Abilene, KS 67410
(785) 263-1414
