Michael Allen King
May 18, 1974 - August 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - Age 46, died after a long illness Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born May 18, 1974, in Wichita, Kansas. He was in management serving different QuikTrip stores since 1995. He attended Northwest High School, Butler Community College, and Wichita State University. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Charlesa Vieregge and Wayne and Anna Mary McCune, his uncle Jerry Vieregge and his aunt Sandy Davis. He is survived by his parents, Ken and Sherrell King, his sister Debra King Schmidt and her husband Justin Schmidt, his nephew Dylan Schmidt and his niece Leighton Schmidt. A celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W. 21st St., Andover, Kansas, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.