Michael Allen King
1974 - 2020
May 18, 1974 - August 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - Age 46, died after a long illness Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born May 18, 1974, in Wichita, Kansas. He was in management serving different QuikTrip stores since 1995. He attended Northwest High School, Butler Community College, and Wichita State University. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Charlesa Vieregge and Wayne and Anna Mary McCune, his uncle Jerry Vieregge and his aunt Sandy Davis. He is survived by his parents, Ken and Sherrell King, his sister Debra King Schmidt and her husband Justin Schmidt, his nephew Dylan Schmidt and his niece Leighton Schmidt. A celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 405 W. 21st St., Andover, Kansas, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
September 2, 2020
I’m so heart-broken. Mike was an amazing, loyal friend for many years. We worked together for a long time and he was a very trusted confidant. I have so many memories of us laughing and teasing one another. He always looked out for me like a big brother. So sad he’s gone. He was sick for such a long time, yet never missed a beat, never complained about it and kept a happy, laughing face.
Mike, you will be greatly missed. Love you, brother.
Melissa Farnham
Friend
September 2, 2020
A group of us “1as” hung out after work and sometimes our weekends. Joe, Clancey, TrippleT, Ryan, Me (Elena). We had some good times. I eventually became Mikes manager. At work people would say Mike was like a robot. I always found it funny since I knew Mike outside of work. However, he always was a little mysterious. I accredit Mike with when I began having my own health issues to pay attention to the dr bills and the codes they use. That saved me a lot of headache. My thoughts are with you, his family. He was a caring person.
Elena Davila
Coworker
September 1, 2020
So many memories! Thank you for always taking care of us girls and being a good friend! We miss and love you Mike! Rest easy..
Ennidh Garcia
Friend
September 1, 2020
While your suffering ends, your kind spirit strengthens those whom are lucky to have known you.
My thoughts and prayers are with with Mike's family this difficult time.
Dawn Smith
Coworker
August 31, 2020
I never got to meet you, but you were a good friend and support for my niece Tara Tiger.

You've been a friend to me even though we never met. Give her a hug when you get to paradise. Rest in peace my friend
Sallie Tiger
Friend
