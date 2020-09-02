A group of us “1as” hung out after work and sometimes our weekends. Joe, Clancey, TrippleT, Ryan, Me (Elena). We had some good times. I eventually became Mikes manager. At work people would say Mike was like a robot. I always found it funny since I knew Mike outside of work. However, he always was a little mysterious. I accredit Mike with when I began having my own health issues to pay attention to the dr bills and the codes they use. That saved me a lot of headache. My thoughts are with you, his family. He was a caring person.

Elena Davila

Coworker