Michael Anuchat Mahahing Hilbert
Michael Anuchat Mahahing Hilbert
September 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 32, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral Mass, 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 29, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Michael was an accomplished 3rd degree black belt in Tai Kwan Do, a freelance artist and enjoyed studying philosophy and world history. He was a graduate of Wichita Technical Institute earning his FCC license and certification as an electronics technician level 2. Michael loved being a husband to his wife of 7 years, as well as a father to their son. Preceded in death by his uncle, David McConnell; grandparents, Earl and Nellie Hilbert and Anne and Louis Concklin. Survivors: wife, Sarah; son, Ashton; parents, Frederick and Carolyn Hilbert of Wichita; mothers-in-law, Nancy Dieckman and Susane Gruning; fathers-in-law, Mike Gruning and Jim Dieckman; aunt, Kathy Concklin of Wichita; nephews, Rannon, Archer, Killian, Micah and Lucas; nieces, Lena and Ava. A memorial has been established with American Lung Association, 8400 W. 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
September 26, 2020
Michael was a great son and will be missed!!! He left behind a wonderful wife Sahara and son Ashton.
Frederick Hilbert
Father
