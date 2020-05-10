Michael Blackburn
HAYSVILLE-Blackburn, Michael age 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Visitation, 4-7pm, Tuesday, May 12, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Victor Blackburn and Juliana (Klein) Kreutzer. Survived by wife, Valeri. Memorials: The First Tee of Greater Wichita, PO Box 285, Andover, KS 67002 and Wichita Animal Action League, PO Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208. www.shinklemortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
