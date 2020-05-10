HAYSVILLE-Blackburn, Michael age 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Visitation, 4-7pm, Tuesday, May 12, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Victor Blackburn and Juliana (Klein) Kreutzer. Survived by wife, Valeri. Memorials: The First Tee of Greater Wichita, PO Box 285, Andover, KS 67002 and Wichita Animal Action League, PO Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.