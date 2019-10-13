Stringer, Michael Clayton 59, passed away October 10, 2019 in Wichita, Kan. Preceded in death by his loving father, Jack Clayton Stringer. He is survived by his dog and best friend, Luke; mother, Jan Stringer of Park City, Kan.; sisters, Cindy (Walter) Weaver of Jacksonville, Fla., Sondra Stringer of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Teresa (James) Kraus of Valley Center, Kan.; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Christopher, Laura, Melissa, Brandon, Valentina; great-nieces, Jaycee, Jaelyn and Jordyn. Mike loved the outdoors and his dogs. His contagious laugh and smile will be remembered and missed by many. Family visitation will be held Tues., Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary. Funeral service will be Wed., Oct. 16, 10 a.m. at Cochran Mortuary with procession following to Kechi Township Cemetery, Park City, Kan. Memorials may be made to Beauties and Beasts Rescue, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019