Michael Clevenger

January 22, 1975 - November 9, 2020

Cumming, Georgia - Michael Clevenger passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. A native of Wichita, KS. Mike was employed as Senior Solutions/Consulting Architect for Information Technology with Ernest and Young. He was previously employed by Intellinet and Microsoft.

Survivors include his daughters, Cassedi and Hayli, mother, Helen Clevenger, his sister Carla and brother in law Joe Irwin. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Clevenger, No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA





