Mahaney, Michael D. Age 81, passed away on May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia A. (Garrison), daughter Victoria Smith, sons Michael J., Patrick, Shaen and Shannon, sisters Jeannine Lane and Colleen White, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He attended St. Anthony school and graduated from Wichita East High. He served in the army and completed electrical vo-tech training. He worked for Southern Electric as an electrician before starting Microfilm Services in 1969. He was a devoted catholic that attended St. Francis of Assisi parish where he was involved with Boy Scouts of America as a troop leader for years. He was also a baseball coach for many years for his sons at Westurban Baseball. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with a private family service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date



