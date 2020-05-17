Michael D. Mahaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mahaney, Michael D. Age 81, passed away on May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia A. (Garrison), daughter Victoria Smith, sons Michael J., Patrick, Shaen and Shannon, sisters Jeannine Lane and Colleen White, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He attended St. Anthony school and graduated from Wichita East High. He served in the army and completed electrical vo-tech training. He worked for Southern Electric as an electrician before starting Microfilm Services in 1969. He was a devoted catholic that attended St. Francis of Assisi parish where he was involved with Boy Scouts of America as a troop leader for years. He was also a baseball coach for many years for his sons at Westurban Baseball. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with a private family service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved