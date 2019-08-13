Barbe, Michael Dale "Mike" born April 16, 1953, he passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching, playing and umpiring several sports. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and two brothers. He is survived by his brother, two daughters, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. At his request, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019