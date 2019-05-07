Newcomb, Michael David 74, retired Meat Cutter and Gardening Sales Associate, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Graveside Service at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents, George Robert Newcomb and Phyllis Joan Egan; brother, Patrick Newcomb. Survived by daughter, Candee (Randy) Kretchmar; sons, Michael (Amy) Buck, Tim Newcomb; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; long-time companion, Aloha Sterling. Memorial donations to , 1861 N. Rock Rd., #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019