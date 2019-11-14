HAYSVILLE-Winter, Michael David 49, passed away Saturday, November 9th, 2019. He was born January 29th, 1970 to Steven and Diane Erickson in Hastings, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his His father, James D. Winter and sister, Rebecca Bell; grandparents, Rufus and Thelma Erickson, Darrell and Thelma Coutts. Michael is survived by his wife, A. Leanne Cook; children, Morgan N. Winter, Ashton L. Cook, Bo A. Cook, Logan A. Cook; parents, Steve Erickson and Diane Green; grandchildren, Rockie, Bodee and Bradley; siblings, Chad Erickson and Andrea Johnson; aunt, Janeen Driscoll; uncle, Alan Erickson; and numerous other family and friends. Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at The Shrine Barn, 12919 W. Macarthur, Wichita, 67227. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Mike Winter Family Trust" established by the family for the care of Mike's minor grandchildren, Rockie & Bodee. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019