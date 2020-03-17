Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dean "Mike" Methe. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SPRINGDALE, AR-Methe, Michael Dean "Mike" Given the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Michael "Mike" Dean Methe, 58, of Springdale Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Feb 23rd in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Michael was born in Kearney, Nebraska to Armond "Frenchie" and Evelyn Methe on December 9th, 1961. He graduated from Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska. He graduated college with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Engineering from the University of Denver. The highlight of his broadcasting career was with KWCH in Wichita, Kansas from 1986 through 2006. He then began his company BrainFreezeArt and later Gp Designs until his passing. He operated and supplied Kansas Gift Stores. Michael is survived by his fiancé, of 8 years, Gloria Pritchett of Springdale, Arkansas; sister Evan and husband JB Kell of Medford, Oregon; brother Vernon Beavers of Elm Creek, Nebraska; close cousins Jeff Methe of Wichita, Kansas, and Greg Methe of Kearney, Nebraska, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, Gloria's 3 children: Josh and wife Ashley Brown, Jarin and husband Luke Fiel, Jandi and husband Heath Clem, along with 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and an endless list of incredible friends, whom he considered family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Evelyn Methe of Kearney, Nebraska, siblings: Betty Jo Moore of Maine, Mary Husman (Dave) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and brother Tom Beavers of Kearney, Nebraska. Michael will be interred in Kearney, Nebraska. Date to be announced. The following memorials have been established in Michael Methe's name: Union Rescue Mission of Wichita, KS; 2800 N. Hillside St, Wichita, KS (316-687-4673); Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 (316-524-9196).

SPRINGDALE, AR-Methe, Michael Dean "Mike" Given the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Michael "Mike" Dean Methe, 58, of Springdale Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Feb 23rd in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Michael was born in Kearney, Nebraska to Armond "Frenchie" and Evelyn Methe on December 9th, 1961. He graduated from Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska. He graduated college with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Engineering from the University of Denver. The highlight of his broadcasting career was with KWCH in Wichita, Kansas from 1986 through 2006. He then began his company BrainFreezeArt and later Gp Designs until his passing. He operated and supplied Kansas Gift Stores. Michael is survived by his fiancé, of 8 years, Gloria Pritchett of Springdale, Arkansas; sister Evan and husband JB Kell of Medford, Oregon; brother Vernon Beavers of Elm Creek, Nebraska; close cousins Jeff Methe of Wichita, Kansas, and Greg Methe of Kearney, Nebraska, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, Gloria's 3 children: Josh and wife Ashley Brown, Jarin and husband Luke Fiel, Jandi and husband Heath Clem, along with 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and an endless list of incredible friends, whom he considered family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Evelyn Methe of Kearney, Nebraska, siblings: Betty Jo Moore of Maine, Mary Husman (Dave) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and brother Tom Beavers of Kearney, Nebraska. Michael will be interred in Kearney, Nebraska. Date to be announced. The following memorials have been established in Michael Methe's name: Union Rescue Mission of Wichita, KS; 2800 N. Hillside St, Wichita, KS (316-687-4673); Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 (316-524-9196). Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close