Estes, Michael "Mike" 72, loving husband, brother, step-father, grandpa, and uncle, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Michael was born on August 30, 1947, the son of the late Kenneth and Marge Estes, in Wichita, KS. Mike attended West High and joined the U.S. Navy in 1963, serving four years, spending the majority of his time in Hawaii. After returning from the service Mike worked for his dad in the family painting business and later worked for Kelly Instruments, Wichita until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Marita McDaniel. Survivors include: wife, Rita Estes; sons, Kenny and wife, Sonya Kackley and Roy Kackley; son-in-law, Bob McDaniel; grandchildren, Sierra, Makenzie, Alexis, Steven, Krisha, Anthony and Monica; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy and husband, Donald Pedigo, Patricia and husband, Gary Best, and Marge and husband, Tom Heinzman; and numerous extended family and friends. Come and go visitation hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, August 3 at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside service 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4 at Greenwood Cemetery, Oatville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.