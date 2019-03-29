Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Fain "Mike" Fox. View Sign

HESSTON-Fox, Michael Fain "Mike" 79, of Hesston, Kansas, a man of great faith, was called home on March 24, 2019. Born July 9, 1939, Mike was a 1957 graduate of Valley Center High School. He was a veteran of the armed forces having honorably served in the Army from 1958 to 1962. He retired from Cessna in November of 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Katherine Fox, his wife Anita (Billings) Fox, a daughter, Katherine Michelle Melton, and a grandson, Ryan Myers. He is survived by a sister, Ann Kutz, as well as four brothers: Brian, Charles, Jim and Jon Fox. He also leaves two surviving children, Richard Fox and Robin (Fox) Taylor, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will not be a public ceremony. Family remembrance followed by an open house will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Schowalter Villa. Memorials may be sent to the Schowalter Good Samaritan program, 200 W. Cedar, Hesston, KS 67062.

