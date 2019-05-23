Goff, Michael G. 70, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, May 19, 2019. Retired Heavy Press Operator of 30 years from J.I. Case. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bobbie Goff; and brother, Jimmy Goff. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Connie Davis-Goff; children, Michelle Goff-Shepard (Jeff), Christana Cumley, Robert Brill and Suzan Brill; grandchildren, Taarna Shepard, Robert Shepard, Miki Hubbard, Matthew Cumley, Autumn Cumley, Aiden Cumley, Alana Brill, Willow Brill, Kennedi Dean and Willis Dean; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Goff, Donald Goff (Lottie) and Carlene Passmore (Del); and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 23, 2019