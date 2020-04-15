Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gerald "Jerry" Devlin. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CONWAY SPRINGS-Devlin, Michael Gerald "Jerry" was born April 30, 1926 in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland to Patrick Devlin and Selina (O'Neill) Devlin and departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Conway Springs, Kansas at the age of 93 years, 11 months and 14 days. Jerry moved with his family to Magherfelt, Co Derry, Northern Ireland at the age of 10. He started his career as a printer while in Ireland and was a member of the International Typographic Union. Jerry immigrated to the United States in July of 1955 to Enid, Oklahoma where he began working at the newspaper as a printer. In June of 1956, he moved to Wichita, Kansas and worked at the Wichita Eagle as a printer before moving into management in the composing room. Jerry proudly became a United States Citizen in January of 1988. Jerry was united in marriage to Gladys Wilma (Alling) on February 14, 1962 at Wichita, Kansas where they resided until moving to Viola, Kansas in 1965. There, they owned and operated "The Store" for five years, while Jerry continued working at the Eagle. Jerry was elected as Mayor of Viola and served three terms as mayor. He retired from the Wichita Eagle in 1988. Jerry and Gladys had three children, Christina, Patricia "Trish" and Michael II. They moved to Conway Springs in 1979 and resided there for over 40 years. Gladys passed away on March 24, 1994. Jerry married Sheryel Clevenger-Ford on July 5, 1996 at Perry, Oklahoma. They made their home in Conway Springs. Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a lifetime member of the International Typographic Union of Wichita. Following his retirement from the Eagle, Jerry drove as a staffer for the American Red Cross for five years. After Gladys passed away he went back to the Red Cross as a volunteer in Blood Services delivering products through Kansas and Oklahoma for nine years, where he logged in over 250,000 safe driving miles. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John, Patrick "Paddy", Malachy, Vincent, Bernard "Barney" and Father Kevin Devlin; sisters, Eleanor Mary and Marie O'Neill. He is survived by his wife Sheryel; son, Michael "Mike" Devlin II of Viola; daughters, Christina Koes (Nik) of Vernon, Vermont, Patricia "Trish" Rushing (Larry) of Wichita; sister-in-law, Noreen Devlin of Colraine, NI; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends here, Australia and Ireland. Private family services. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment or Good Shepherd Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs. -30-

CONWAY SPRINGS-Devlin, Michael Gerald "Jerry" was born April 30, 1926 in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland to Patrick Devlin and Selina (O'Neill) Devlin and departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Conway Springs, Kansas at the age of 93 years, 11 months and 14 days. Jerry moved with his family to Magherfelt, Co Derry, Northern Ireland at the age of 10. He started his career as a printer while in Ireland and was a member of the International Typographic Union. Jerry immigrated to the United States in July of 1955 to Enid, Oklahoma where he began working at the newspaper as a printer. In June of 1956, he moved to Wichita, Kansas and worked at the Wichita Eagle as a printer before moving into management in the composing room. Jerry proudly became a United States Citizen in January of 1988. Jerry was united in marriage to Gladys Wilma (Alling) on February 14, 1962 at Wichita, Kansas where they resided until moving to Viola, Kansas in 1965. There, they owned and operated "The Store" for five years, while Jerry continued working at the Eagle. Jerry was elected as Mayor of Viola and served three terms as mayor. He retired from the Wichita Eagle in 1988. Jerry and Gladys had three children, Christina, Patricia "Trish" and Michael II. They moved to Conway Springs in 1979 and resided there for over 40 years. Gladys passed away on March 24, 1994. Jerry married Sheryel Clevenger-Ford on July 5, 1996 at Perry, Oklahoma. They made their home in Conway Springs. Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a lifetime member of the International Typographic Union of Wichita. Following his retirement from the Eagle, Jerry drove as a staffer for the American Red Cross for five years. After Gladys passed away he went back to the Red Cross as a volunteer in Blood Services delivering products through Kansas and Oklahoma for nine years, where he logged in over 250,000 safe driving miles. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John, Patrick "Paddy", Malachy, Vincent, Bernard "Barney" and Father Kevin Devlin; sisters, Eleanor Mary and Marie O'Neill. He is survived by his wife Sheryel; son, Michael "Mike" Devlin II of Viola; daughters, Christina Koes (Nik) of Vernon, Vermont, Patricia "Trish" Rushing (Larry) of Wichita; sister-in-law, Noreen Devlin of Colraine, NI; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends here, Australia and Ireland. Private family services. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment or Good Shepherd Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs. -30- Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close