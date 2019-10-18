ROSE HILL-Hare, Michael 61, owner of Quality First Fence Company passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 18 years; Teresa. Children; Chris Hare, Torie (Jared) Hensley, Chris Hull, Amber (Scott) Sikorski and Angela Hull. 6 grandchildren. Father; Robert Hare. Mother Kipper (Jack Bullard) Loveland. Siblings; Greg (Cheri) Hare, Pamela (Bill) Walker, Jeff Hare, Paul (Krystal) Loveland and Sean (Jana) Hare. Step-siblings; Jay (Lynn) Loveland, Blake Loveland and Sylvia (Bill) Glenn. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hope Community Church 1831 E. 21st Street in Andover, Kansas 67002. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: 330 So. Main, S-100 Wichita, Kansas 67202
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019