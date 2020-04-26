Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Hermann Boettcher. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Boettcher, Commander Michael Hermann, Retired of Wichita, 64, lost his courageous battle with cancer on March 29, 2020. Born on July 30, 1955 in Hamburg Germany, his parents immigrated to the United States in 1956. He was raised in Warren Township, NJ and earned a Business of Science Degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ. Having served 34 years in the United States Navy, including Desert Storm, Cdr. Boettcher retired March 14, 2009. Mike recently retired from Flight Safety International as an instructor for Citation 10 aircrafts. Mike was preceded in death by his father Juergen Boettcher and is survived by his mother Lucie Boettcher of Spartanburg, SC; his girlfriend Kimberly Fisher of Wichita, KS; his brothers Pete Boettcher (Marietta) of Baltimore, MD; Steve Boettcher (Nancy) of Atlanta, GA; and nieces Danielle Boettcher, Tampa, FL and Marissa Boettcher, Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St. P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at a later date.

