Michael Hondros Mount

September 23, 2020

Wichita, KS - Mount, Michael Hondros, 78, passed away August 23rd after a long struggle with illness. He was born in 1941 to James Edward and Cathryn Marie Hondros Mount in Wichita, Kansas. Mike was an avid Jayhawk fan, as he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1965 and he relished revisiting his beautiful KU campus at Lawrence. He served honorably on active duty in the United States Air Force during the Pueblo crisis of 1968-1969 and was stationed in South Korea for that period. Mike worked for many years in training and development and human resources before becoming an independent consultant. He was a passionate tennis player and he played enthusiastically for many years wherever he lived—Colorado, Tennessee or Arizona. He was also an avid runner and ran many 10Ks and half marathons in his younger days. Although traveling wasn't always his thing (preferring the court—hard or clay, for pursuing his passion), he fulfilled a life long dream of visiting Greece, his maternal grandfather's birthplace after retirement. He is survived by his son, Jon, of Chandler (Lauren), by his two grandchildren, Sawyer and Easton, and his cousins John Hondros and Mary Margaret Fay. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family is grateful to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Mike for the past months, and in particular to Theresa O'Dell, RN as well as to the staff at Dobson House. A private service will be conducted for Mike at a later date. As a memorial to him, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store