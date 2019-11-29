Ewing, Michael J. was born on April 14, 1946 to James Ewing and Anna Louise Harrington Ewing in Hardtner, Kansas and passed from this life on November 24, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Michael was raised in Woods County, Oklahoma, one half mile across the Oklahoma line on Highway 281, attended school at Capron and his home parish was Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alva, Oklahoma. Michael attended Cosmetology School and became a hair stylist in a shop in Alva for a number of years. Twenty years ago, Michael moved to Wichita, Kansas to live with his twin brother, Steven. After moving to Wichita Michael had worked at Shirkmere Stylist until 2018 when he retired. Michael served in the National Guard. He liked gardening, and enjoyed playing the piano. Those who preceded him in death include his parents and one brother, Gary. Michael is survived by his brother, Steven Ewing of Wichita, Kansas. Funeral mass for Michael will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alva, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Hardtner-Elwood Cemetery in Hardtner, Kansas with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa, Kansas. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2019