Pottebaum, Michael J. A man whose boundless curiosity, kindness and dry wit carried him through a varied and intellectually engaged life as a beloved son, brother and uncle - died on June 8 after battling illness. He was 69. Michael was born at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio on September 26, 1950. But he lived the widely traveled childhood of a military brat, the son of Col. Cletus Pottebaum (USAF) and Eileen Pottebaum. He attended high school at Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan from 1965 to 1967 and graduated from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas 1969. He attended the University of Kansas and graduated with a degree in Political Science with an emphasis in East Asian Studies. Within his family, Michael was known for his humility, sensitivity and as a towering intellect but also stood tall among his siblings at 6'3". During college Michael often found himself missing his family. Equipped with a sense of adventure, if not a car, he would hitchhike from Lawrence to home in Wichita. After college, Michael traveled and worked in real estate, business and other pursuits. As his life progressed, his world oriented around a constellation of nieces and nephews. As an uncle, he was known to always remember birthdays; for fun-filled hunting and fishing trips and a willingness to join in just about any game, but particularly dominoes. He loved to visit his siblings and their families and, occasionally, join them for an epic adventure - like a deep sea fishing trip in Alaska with brother Robert. Throughout his life, Michael was an ever dutiful son - often joining his mother for meals at Larksfield. Recently, Michael worked at the Hillcrest Apartments, where he experienced a great family environment. No matter which way Michael's life took him, one thing was certain: He would be researching and writing (particularly if it had any tie to China). Michael was preceded in death by his parents Col. Cletus J. and Eileen Pottebaum. He is survived by five siblings: Carol Hassan; Robert (Mary) Pottebaum; Angela (Michael) Busler, Diana (Kevin) Roberts and Cynthia (Michael) Maska; and 15 nieces and nephews: Melissa Pottebaum; Johanna, George and Clayton Maska; Kevin Meyer; Cody, Emily and Sarah Roberts; and John, Patrick, Katharine, Rachel, Michelle, Elizabeth and Paul Busler and 14 grandnephews and nieces. Memorials to: Kansas Aviation Museum, Attn: Barb Kramer, 3350 South Washington Blvd, Wichita, Kansas 67210. Internment was at Ascension Cemetery in Wichita. He will be missed.