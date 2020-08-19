Kendall, Michael Joe Shelley 76, of Wichita Kansas passed away July 31, 2020. Michael is survived by his children, Shelley Kendall-Glover (Matt), Lisa Kendall (Drew Blevins) and Larry Kendall; sister Suzy Kendall-Shoemaker (Tony); and he is also blessed with 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death is his wife Sheila Diann Kendall and his parents Jean Clair Shelley-Kendall and Joe Shelley and Glenn Kendall. Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Side Church of God in the Family Life Center, 1900 West McCormick, Wichita, KS. Due to COVID-19, Masks and Social Distancing is Recommended.



