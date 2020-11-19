Michael John LopezAugust 15, 1956 - November 17, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Michael John Lopez, 64, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Michael recently retired after 42 years as a Boeing/Spirit machinist. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, cooking out, listening to music, sports especially KC Chiefs and KC Royals, and family time with wife, daughters, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Basilisa Lopez. Survived by his wife, Theresa Lopez of Wichita; daughters, Mykel L. (Jason) Fuser of Afton, OK, Emily (Brady) Hunter of Wichita, Sara (Daniel) Lujano of Wichita; sisters, Rose (Dave) Robinson of Wichita, Diane Lopez of Wichita, Terri (Chris) Escalante of Wichita; brother, Richard (Elaine) Lopez of Wichita; grandchildren, Brennon (Shelbi) Fuser of Afton, OK, Brooklyn Betty Fuser of Afton, OK, Brett Fuser of Afton, OK; granddogs (who referred to him as "Grumpa"). Michael is loved by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorials have been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and American Red Cross - Midway Kansas Chapter, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203 (for COVID-19 support). Share tributes online at: