Jones, Michael (Tariq Mikal Abdullah Muhammad) was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Lottie Dell Jones Tilson at St. Mary's Hospital. Tariq returned to his Creator on June 8, 2020. Although born in Port Arthur, Texas, he and his siblings migrated to Philadelphia, Pa and were educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. Tariq enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and received decorations and medals such as National Defense Service Medal and Marksman (Rifle M-14), and later received an honorable discharge. In the early 70's he was introduced to the Islamic Religion and has been a part of the Islamic Community for over 40 years. In search of a new life, he left Philadelphia and went back to Port Arthur, Tx. He worked in refineries until he landed a job working for Boeing Aircrafts in Wichita, Ks. He started in the commercial division but ended up in the military division. Due to his fluency in Arabic, Tariq became a desired translator at Boeing, and he retired in 2010. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lottie Jones Tilson, three brothers, Marvin (Bootsey) Williams Sr., Ronald (Musa) Jones, and James (Puddin) Tilson, and eldest son, Michael Shannon Jones. To his siblings he leaves cherished memories: Barbara Williams Davis (William) of Pennsauken, NJ, William Tilson (Shirley), Belle Tilson, Alexander Tilson (Pauline) of Philadelphia, Pa, Lottie Tilson-Adams (Rick) of Tacoma, Wa, Hugh Tilson (Vorn), Rose Tilson, and Joseph Tilson of Philadelphia, Pa. Tariq also leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Tahira, of Philadelphia, Pa, son, Hamiyd, of Linwood, NJ, daughter, Sharifa, of Corone, Tx, twin sons Jamaal (Kristal) of Mesa, Arizona, and Mubarrak, of Wichita, Kansas, and a special daughter Greta, of Atlanta, Ga. His grandchildren; Jahira, Talani, Tiana, Donaven, Zion, Jamaal, Da'Von, Aniya, Jeremiah, Jozua, a special grandchild, Breanna, and a dear companion, Rosemary Juniel. Also one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



