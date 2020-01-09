Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph Uhrich. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Uhrich, Michael Joseph 68, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born to Frank and Ann Uhrich on February 6, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. A longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Michael practiced his unwavering faith in God in his daily life. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and was an outstanding student at Bishop Carroll High School. He found time to train to swim the English Channel and participated in the Color Guard, as well as working part time. After two semesters at Creighton University, a mental illness reared its ugly head in his life. But this did not deter him from his many accomplishments, including winning the battle against cancer twice while earning a Bachelor's degree in his 60's from Wichita State. His adult years were filled with self-care, as well as helping diverse and many friends in different ways. He remained quite a social person, joining several groups, such as Breakthrough Club, Harvest House, a cancer support group, Catholic Singles, yoga, and most important...his church involvement. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 nephews. He is survived by 4 siblings: Richard Uhrich (Nancy), Carolyn Meier (Frank), Judi Uhrich, and Ginger Spenard (Shearn); 12 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; 2 great-great-nephews; 3 aunts, and cousins too numerous to count. Michael was admired for his tenacity, kindness, generosity, empathy, and gratitude galore for his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Rosary, 6 p.m., Friday, January 10; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 11, both at St. Jude Catholic Church. Downing & Lahey West.

