Michael Kontky

December 30, 1960 - December 1, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - Michael A. Kontny, born December 30, 1960 and passed away on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Mike is predeceased by his mother Ayasko Kontny and is survived by Kristina Kontny and their children Cody (Esther) Kontny and Shelby (Erick) Cheatum, father, Joseph F Kontny, brother, Joseph L. Kontny and numerous friends. Mike worked at Peniston Automotive for 43 years. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Amedisys Hospice @ 250 W Douglas, Suire 110, Wichita, KS 67202 who took loving care of Mike during his last few months. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





