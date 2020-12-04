1/1
Michael Kontny
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kontny
December 30, 1960 - December 1, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Michael A. Kontny, born December 30, 1960 and passed away on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Mike is predeceased by his mother Ayasko Kontny and is survived by Kristina Kontny and their children Cody (Esther) Kontny and Shelby (Erick) Cheatum, father, Joseph F Kontny, brother, Joseph L. Kontny and numerous friends. Mike worked at Peniston Automotive for 43 years. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Amedisys Hospice @ 250 W Douglas, Suire 110, Wichita, KS 67202 who took loving care of Mike during his last few months. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved