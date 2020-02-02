Crawford, Michael L. 71, died unexpectedly January 29 during lung transplant surgery in Oklahoma City. Mike retired from Spirit as a procurement manager in 2010 and previously worked at Boeing and Sears. He graduated from SE HS and Emporia State University. Mike is predeceased by parents, Velma and Gerald Davey and Lloyd Crawford. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Colleen; daughter, Cassie; and sister, Pat Meacham. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 6 at Botanica. Designate memorials to Botanica or Kansas Humane Society. Share tributes on line at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020