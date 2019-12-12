Lichtenberg, Michael L. Age 70, passed away Nov. 30, 2019. He was born in Wichita, KS to Roy and Laura M. Lichtenberg. Mike was a proud Vietnam Marine Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine; two children; five step children; two siblings and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Graveside service, 10:00 am. Mon., Dec. 16 at Kansas Veteran Cemetery in Winfield, KS. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019