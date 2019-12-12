Michael L. Lichtenberg (1949 - 2019)
  • "Christine I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with..."
    - Ronna Hensley
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Tonya Bruner
  • "Love you dad"
    - Tracy Rouse
  • - Gary Burnett
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Kansas Veteran Cemetery
Winfield, KS
Lichtenberg, Michael L. Age 70, passed away Nov. 30, 2019. He was born in Wichita, KS to Roy and Laura M. Lichtenberg. Mike was a proud Vietnam Marine Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine; two children; five step children; two siblings and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Graveside service, 10:00 am. Mon., Dec. 16 at Kansas Veteran Cemetery in Winfield, KS. www.cochranmortuary.com
