Michael McCormick
NORTH LIBERTY-McCormick, Michael 77, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on August 20, 2020. A public visitation will be held on August 24, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom from 5-8pm. A 3pm graveside service will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed in to the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged. He is survived by his wife Alma McCormick, daughter Jennifer (Joel) Smith, and granddaughter Jordyn of North Liberty. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com; and a full length obituary can be read at this site.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom
AUG
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
