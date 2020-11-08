Michael Murrow
July 27, 1948 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Michael Murrow, 72, Pratt Industries Credit Manager, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Downing and Lahey West Mortuary. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pathway Church. Graveside Service will be be held following the memorial service on Wednesday at 11:30 am at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Murrow. Survived by his wife, Mary Murrow; daughters, Mindy (Ryan) Rocha, Stacy (Nate) Bunck, Megan (Justin) McDonald; son, Derek (Brittany) Murrow; sister, Dianne (David) Nelson; and 13 grandchildren. Memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202, and Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX, 78258-4019. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.