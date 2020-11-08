1/1
Michael Murrow
1948 - 2020
Michael Murrow
July 27, 1948 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Michael Murrow, 72, Pratt Industries Credit Manager, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Downing and Lahey West Mortuary. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pathway Church. Graveside Service will be be held following the memorial service on Wednesday at 11:30 am at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Murrow. Survived by his wife, Mary Murrow; daughters, Mindy (Ryan) Rocha, Stacy (Nate) Bunck, Megan (Justin) McDonald; son, Derek (Brittany) Murrow; sister, Dianne (David) Nelson; and 13 grandchildren. Memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202, and Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX, 78258-4019. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Downing and Lahey West Mortuary
NOV
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Pathway Church
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
