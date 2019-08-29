Michael P. Parker

Parker, Michael P. 39, Spirit Aerosystems employee passed away August 26, 2019. Viewing 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30th at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Procession from Central Avenue Funeral Services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31st for 11 a.m. graveside services at Kechi Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside. Survived by wife Amy Marie Parker; daughters Sierrea Parker, Francheska Parker; grandson David Parker; father George W. Parker Jr; mother Geneva Parker; brothers Sinclair Duncan, James Parker and Adam Longstaff.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
