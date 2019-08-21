Wright, Michael R. 60, retired Spirit Aerospace Machinist, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Visitation 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday, Funeral Service 10:00am, Monday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife, Connie, and brother, Martin. Survivors include daughters, Olivia Richardson, Hanna (Anthony) Lea and Lauren Wright; sons, John, Michael and Matt; brother, David Wright; sisters, Denise Williford and Colette Best; grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Colton and Easton. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019