Heath, Michael Ray 69, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born December 19, 1949 to Raymond Heath and Arlene (Lawrence) Heath in Garden City, Kansas. He was a graduate of Lane County Community High School in Dighton. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents. Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry; children, Monty Ball and Jennifer Grantham; siblings, Madeline, Mary Beth, Patty, Margaret, Marlene, and Mark; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation: Friday, Oct.18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m., Friday, October 18 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019