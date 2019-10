Heath, Michael Ray 69, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born December 19, 1949 to Raymond Heath and Arlene (Lawrence) Heath in Garden City, Kansas. He was a graduate of Lane County Community High School in Dighton. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy . He was preceded in death by his parents. Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry; children, Monty Ball and Jennifer Grantham; siblings, Madeline, Mary Beth, Patty, Margaret, Marlene, and Mark; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation: Friday, Oct.18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m., Friday, October 18 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com