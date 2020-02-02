Kirkendoll, Michael Ray died Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Mike was born on September 21, 1943, in Joplin, Missouri, to Aleen Kirkendoll-Conkright and Robert Love Kirkendoll. He grew up in Baxter Springs, KS, loved sports, playing baseball at Pittsburg State University and coaching his children's sports teams. A long-time salesman, Mike worked for Scholfield Lexus in Wichita for over 20 years, highly valuing honesty and relationships. He married Nancy Lyon on April 8, 1972, in Wichita, KS. He was a wonderful example to many people on how to be a good father and a good man. Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy; mother, Aleen; brother, Jim; children, Matthew (Leann), Butch (Jeana), Mikie (Mary), and Carrie (Cory); six grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mike touched are invited to the memorial service at 12:30pm, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at East Heights United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: International Foundation for Contemporary Music, P.O. Box 36, Eudora, KS 66025. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020