Amann, Michael Richard September 23, 1946 - December 25, 2019 Michael Richard Amann went to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 25, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Geraldine (Retan); two sisters, Emily (Robert) Schaefer and Karen (Michael) Clonce; father and mother-in-law, Todd and Minnie Fleming. Michael is survived by his best friend and wife of 28 years, Dorothy; daughter and son, Kristina and Matthew (Holly); two step-daughters, Boo and Sabrina (Troy); nine grandchildren, Ray (Emily), Isabella, Ivy, Rowan, Riley, Sullivan, Hudson and Catcher; two great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Madeleine; three sisters-in-law, Julia, Helen, Mary; and one brother-in-law, Walter. Michael was a VietNam Vet; School Psychologist for Oklahoma Public Schools and for Wichita USD 259. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, watch OU football, travel, and spend time with his family. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Monday, March 16, Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226, (316) 683-3893. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.

