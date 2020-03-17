Schweppe, Michael Ronald "Mert" Age 56, of Wichita, Kansas died March 15, 2020 at his residence, born on September 27, 1963, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ronald and Barbara Schweppe. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Schweppe; maternal grandparents, Oleva (Jacobson) and Lester Haukoos; paternal grandparents, Geneva (Polluck) and Melford Schweppe. He is survived by his mother, Barb Schweppe; sister, Pam (Don) Stangeland; brother, Brad (Ellen) Schweppe; nephews, Jordan (Nicholle) and Taylor Stangeland, Max and Alex Schweppe; nieces, Savana (Brady) Stangeland and Sophia Schweppe; great-niece, Harper Stangeland; great-nephew, Hoyt Stangeland; and countless friends who comprised his Kansas family. Funeral service will held 10:30am, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020