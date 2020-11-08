Michael Ross Dill
November 25, 1951 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Retired building inspector, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2020. Graveside Service 2:15, Tuesday, Resthaven Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Davie Dill and 1 sister, Cynthia Dick. Survivors include son, Don (Breanna) Dill; daughters, Danyel (Ron) Myers and Jolean (Aaron Dickerson) Dill; brother, Jim (Marsha) Dill; sister, Donna (Dale) Whitman; grandchildren, Katelynn Falcon-Alvarez, Elizabeth Dill, Donald Dill, 5 other grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Memorials to Special Olympics Kansas. Share condolences and view video tribute at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.