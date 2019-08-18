Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HARTFORD-Thomas, Michael S. "Mike" 49, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home in Hartford, KS. Michael Scot Thomas was born November 18, 1969, in Ft. Stewart, GA, the son of Charles (Chuck) and Sherrie Velvick Thomas. He graduated from Bluestem High School in Leon, KS, and graduated from Emporia State University with a BA degree. He was a member of the TKE Fraternity. Michael worked at Boeing in Wichita for 20 years. He was working at Simmons Pet Foods in Emporia, KS. Michael was joined in marriage to Rebecca Fields on July 6, 2001, in Emporia, Ks. They had two sons: Bobby and Cody. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Becca; two sons, Bobby Thomas of Emporia and Cody Thomas of Hartford; his mother, Sherrie Brown of Garnett, KS; his father, Chuck (Kathy) Thomas of Wichita; sister, Shanna (John) Mead of Haysville, KS; his brother, Russ (Jennifer) Thomas of Orrville, OH; his step-brothers, Brad Reed of Wichita and Brian Reed of Simi Valley, CA; his step-sisters, Leslie Vashler of Midland, TX and Cindy Vieyra of Wichita. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a nephew, Konley Thomas. Memorial services have been held. Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1-800-822-6344 to make a contribution by phone.

