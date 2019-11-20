DERBY-Bartlett, Michael Sherrill age 80, of Derby, retired Director of Publications for NCR, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation 1-5 pm Thursday, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Recitation of the Rosary 7 pm Thursday, Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday, both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Garland Bartlett; and his mother and stepfather, Virginia and Victor Anderson. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda; son, Ted Bartlett (Reycee), of Wichita; daughter, Martha Bartlett - Piland (Gary), of Topeka; grandchildren, Leila and Michael Bartlett. A memorial has been established with St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, Kansas 67037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019