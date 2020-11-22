Michael Skelton
April 2, 1953 - November 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Michael Skelton April 2, 1953-November 16, 2020 of Wichita, KS, 67.
Survived by his wife Deb Ann, parents Ruth and Vic Heckart, sister Deb Kay (Butch) Miller, brothers Jerry Skelton, John Skelton, Kevin (Do Be) Calbert, Kelly (Jennifer) Calbert and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Remembered fondly in our hearts and all our days, we note the passing of a family icon. Art established him and influenced his pursuits. Renowned as a DJ for both Pogo's and Bubba Rock, he later found a new career by self-training as a graphic designer and became a professional who performed with aplomb; his designs touching such heart of the city places as Delano and Koch Arena. Mostly though, he touched all he encountered, and is remembered well by those lucky to have known him.
He was one of ours, a husband, a brother, a son and, always a friend. He will be sorely missed and always beloved.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the pet adoption center,
"We Are Grateful Sanctuary" at www.wearegrateful.weebly.com
.