Sowell, Michael 66, died Friday, May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael worked 42 years for Beechcraft, retiring as Test Flight Coordinator. He was a skilled hunter and an avid outdoorsman. Preceded in death by his father, H. Tillman Sowell; mother, Eleanor Vaughn. Survived by his wife, Peggie Sowell; son, Jason Fritts; daughters, Amie (Benjamin) Harper, Angela (Ryan) Bulson, all of Wichita; sisters, Lynn S. Weeks of SC, Kimberly Alexander of FL; grandchildren, Arthur and Zoie Harper, Michael and Jackson Bulson, Joseph Fritts. Visitation begins at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Rosary at 7:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church. Memorials with: Kansas Governor's One Shot Turkey Hunt, 200 S. Main St., El Dorado, KS 67042; All Saints Catholic School, 3313 E. Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.