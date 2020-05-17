Michael Sowell
Sowell, Michael 66, died Friday, May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael worked 42 years for Beechcraft, retiring as Test Flight Coordinator. He was a skilled hunter and an avid outdoorsman. Preceded in death by his father, H. Tillman Sowell; mother, Eleanor Vaughn. Survived by his wife, Peggie Sowell; son, Jason Fritts; daughters, Amie (Benjamin) Harper, Angela (Ryan) Bulson, all of Wichita; sisters, Lynn S. Weeks of SC, Kimberly Alexander of FL; grandchildren, Arthur and Zoie Harper, Michael and Jackson Bulson, Joseph Fritts. Visitation begins at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Rosary at 7:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church. Memorials with: Kansas Governor's One Shot Turkey Hunt, 200 S. Main St., El Dorado, KS 67042; All Saints Catholic School, 3313 E. Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
